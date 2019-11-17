Soul Train Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 6:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Issa Rae, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

It's a party, it's a party—the 2019 Soul Train Awards party, that is.

On Sunday night, the biggest and brightest star stepped out in their finest attire at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate the annual ceremony, which honors the best of the best in soul, hip-hop and R&B. With a mix of iconic performers and up-and-coming artists, this is already proving to be one event to remember.

Of course, the red carpet was nothing short of excellent as celebrities like Issa RaeSkai Jackson, Jeremih and more all stopped traffic with their fierce, fabulous and fearless fashion. Kicking things off with a bang, the Insecure actress was a vision in white as she donned a long-sleeve dress with extreme side cut-outs.

Moreover, co-host and co-producer Tisha Campbell brought bold and bright style to red carpet with her vibrant hot pink power-suit that she paired with a black body-suit and statement jewelry pieces.

Watch

Adina Porter, Issa Rae & Yvonne Orji Talk Fashion at 2018 Emmys

Before the awards ceremony announces all of the winners tonight, which airs on BET and BET HER, take a peek at our gallery below! From Tiana Major9, to JoJo, see what your faves slipped into for the star-studded event.

Skai Jackson, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Skai Jackson

The 17-year-old star commands the red carpet with her bold and bright fashion at the ceremony.

Issa Rae, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Issa Rae

A vision in white! The Insecure star dazzles at the awards ceremony with her angelic dress, which features extreme cut-outs, a plunging neckline and long-sleeves.

Jeremih, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Jeremih

The 32-year-old singer hits all the right notes with this flashy ensemble.

Article continues below

Layton Greene, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Layton Greene

The 20-year-old star makes everyone green with envy as she stuns in a vaporous lime-green matching set.

Tiana Major9, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Tiana Major9

Seeing blue! The "Collide" songstress lights up the red carpet with her striped ocean-blue pantsuit.

JoJo, 2019 Soul Train Awards, Fashion Police Widget

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

JoJo

JoJo takes color-blocking to a new level with her chic multicolored blazer dress.

Article continues below

JoJo, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Tisha Campbell

The Soul Train Awards co-host slays the red carpet with her bold hot pink pantsuit, which she pairs with a body-hugging black tank and statement jewelry pieces.

Chanelle Graham, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Chanelle Graham

Strike a pose! Graham mixes opulence with edge in this shimmery blue number that features an interesting design.

Raven Goodwin, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Raven Goodwin

Goodwin looks like a golden goddess with her gold-bronze gown that has her sparkling from head-to-toe.

Article continues below

Porscha Coleman, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Porscha Coleman

Coleman brings the glitz and the glam to the Soul Train Awards with her shimmery pink cocktail dress.

Tristen J. Winger, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Tristen J. Winger

The Insecure star leaves the basic black and white suit tucked away into his closet and opts for something more cool and fresh.

Luenell, 2019 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Luenell

The 60-year-old comedian knows how to make an entrance!

Article continues below

We can't wait to see what these stars wear to the next event!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Issa Rae , Skai Jackson , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.