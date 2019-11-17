Travis Scott Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Stormi Webster Channeling His Style

Like father, like daughter!

Travis Scott is enjoying much-needed quality time with his one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. So much so, that the 28-year-old rapper dressed his baby girl like him. That's right, the one-year-old cutie channeled her famous father wearing an army green Astroworld shirt, colorful sneakers, gold-chained jewelry and adorable box braids.

"Daddy's hair," Scott captioned his Instagram post, alongside four snapshots of his daughter looking chic and cute dressed as him. "stormi's world," he shared in a second Instagram upload with a photo of his baby girl.

Their father-daughter hangout comes nearly a week after Kylie Jenner and Stormi flew to Houston to cheer on Scott during his Astroworld music festival. Fans of the famous family might recall that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the pause button with the 28-year-old rapper in October. They were together for two years before deciding to take some time apart.