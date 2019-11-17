Prince Harry Praises Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg at the 2019 OnSide Awards

Need another reason to love Prince Harry?

The Duke of Sussex attended the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, Nov. 17 to deliver an inspiring speech to a crowd of over 2,500 young people.

But it wasn't just his speech that made us love and respect the royal even more so than we already do, it was that during the speech Prince Harry gave a special mention to the young climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In case you don't know who this young trailblazer this, the Swedish 16-year-old pioneered the climate strike movement, has spoken at the United Nations General Assembly's Climate Action Summit and has inspired many—both younger and older generations—to step up and fight for climate change.

"It feels so good to be here and to be part of the first-ever OnSide Awards," Prince Harry said during his speech presenting the OnSide Health and Wellbeing Awards. "I've been to lots of events in this evening, but the energy here tonight is truly something special and of course, I feel privileged to be part of this community."

During his speech, he also stressed that the awards would not be possible without the incredible work that like-minded organizations who are united in showing young people a more positive future are doing. And when speaking about the importance that those young movers and shakers have on their immediate and greater communities, Prince Harry made sure to give Thunberg a shoutout.