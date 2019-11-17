Robert Pattinson and Rami Malek Have Mini Twilight Reunion During Star-Studded Gala

Robert Pattinson isn't letting his busy schedule keep him from rallying behind the social justice issues he cares about the most.

The former Twilight actor has recently starred in The Lighthouse which premiered in October, Netflix's The King which premiered earlier this month and he also has two upcoming films in the works, Batman and TENET. Even so, Pattinson visited Los Angeles, Calif. this weekend to host the 13th Annual GO Campaign Gala at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Nov. 16.

Co-hosted by GO Ambassadors Pattinson and Lily Collins—who became the first female ambassador for the organization—the night featured a star-studded guest list ready to raise money for the nonprofit organization. Based in Santa Monica, Calif., the organization works toward transforming the lives of orphans and vulnerable children in marginalized and underrepresented communities across the world.

During the black carpet, the Batman actor spoke with E! News about his involvement with the organization and about how much he appreciates his fans' supporting him through the organization.

"It's amazing and they've done it every year," Pattinson said. "It's kind of—it's so sweet. You know, it's a great organization, that's why I'm kind of trying to promote it. It's a wonderful thing to be doing."

Besides chatting with E! News about his involvement with Go Campaign, Pattinson spoke to us about his friends and co-stars are supporting his latest film projects.