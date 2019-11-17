Fuller House Stars Say Goodbye to Series With Heartwarming Tributes and Karaoke

Have mercy!

You may find it hard not to cry all the tears when you see what Fuller House stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin did on and just after the show's final day of production.

The hit Netflix sitcom, a sequel series to Full House, filmed its last episode of its fifth and final season on Friday. On Saturday night, the cast and crew celebrated at a wrap party, which featured the "She Wolf Pack"—Bure, Barber and Sweetin—performing some '90s karaoke. Barber shared a video of the three singing New Kids On The Block's "(You Got It) The Right Stuff" and the Full House theme song.

"Is there any other way to wrap up the series?! #FullerHouse," Bure wrote.

A day earlier, the actress shared a photo of her and her husband Valeri Bure kissing on the set in front of dozens of cast and crew, as she holds two enormous bouquets of flowers. Bob Saget, who plays her dad, commented with a heart emoji.

"Fuller House. Final bow," Bure wrote.