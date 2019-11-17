Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Gets Her Own Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 11:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's the spinoff of the spinoff: Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is the star of her own digital series, Basically Stassi.

The new show debuted on Sunday and was announced during BravoCon 2019.

The first four episodes are now available online. On Basically Stassi, Schroeder selects her outfit of the day, while she and fiancé Beau Clark chat with guests at her apartment.

"Basically Stassi is a natural extension of Stassi Schroeder's guiding principle in life: be proud, be bold, and most of all, be basic!" states Bravo. "In each episode, she and her fiancé Beau casually entertain guests in the living room of Stassi's apartment. We'll see Stassi get ready and pick out her #OOTD, and then pour some wine with her guests so she can hold court and preside over the most important topics of conversation, like ranch dressing pairings to the obsession with the perfect (theoretical!) murder."

Watch

Stassi Schroeder Is Engaged: All the Details

On one episode, Schroeder settles a disagreement between Vanderpump Rules co-stars and couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

On another episode, she plays games with co-star Lala Kent. Cast members Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright appear on another episode.

"Throughout the episode, Stassi and guests poke fun at talk show conventions with fun sketch segments like Judge Stassi," Bravo said. "So sit back, pour yourself a glass of Pinot Grigio and get basic with Stassi!"

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , Reality TV , TV , Bravo , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.