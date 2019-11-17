Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Gets Her Own Show

It's the spinoff of the spinoff: Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is the star of her own digital series, Basically Stassi.

The new show debuted on Sunday and was announced during BravoCon 2019.

The first four episodes are now available online. On Basically Stassi, Schroeder selects her outfit of the day, while she and fiancé Beau Clark chat with guests at her apartment.

"Basically Stassi is a natural extension of Stassi Schroeder's guiding principle in life: be proud, be bold, and most of all, be basic!" states Bravo. "In each episode, she and her fiancé Beau casually entertain guests in the living room of Stassi's apartment. We'll see Stassi get ready and pick out her #OOTD, and then pour some wine with her guests so she can hold court and preside over the most important topics of conversation, like ranch dressing pairings to the obsession with the perfect (theoretical!) murder."