Beyoncé Stuns in A Glam Vintage Look on Second Night of Jay-Z's Charity Gala

Beyoncé is looking like a billion bucks!

On the second night of Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida, the "Crazy in Love" singer stepped out once again, making heads turn back and jaws drop.

Just take the video on Instagram of her that's making rounds as example—Queen Bey can be seen making her way to the second event of the weekend wearing a silver sheer dress paired glamorously with a faux fur wrap.

In the video, the mother-of-three is all smiles making her way through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida, waving and looking back at what seems to be fans and other spectators. Jay-Z can also be seen walking right behind her, looking dapper once again in an all-black suit.

On Saturday night, the singer opted for a more sultry and bold makeup look, wearing a scarlet lipstick, making her look of the night look that much more glam. The "Drunk in Love" singer wore her loose waves out of her face in order to make way for her diamond earrings.