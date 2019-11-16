Kaia Gerber Gives Pete Davidson a Sweet Birthday Present

BACKGRID
Kaia Gerber is one sweet gal!
Earlier this week, the 18-year-old model confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson after they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City. Now, just a few days later, Gerber is showing her boo some affection on his 26th birthday, which happens to be today.
On Saturday afternoon, the 18-year-old star was spotted grabbing a thoughtful gift for the comedian. "Kaia visited Magnolia Bakery in the West Village," an eyewitness told E! News. "She picked out a large round birthday cake and a banana pudding. She knew exactly what she wanted and was smiling as they wrapped up the cake for her."
The insider added, "She brought everything back home packaged in a bakery box. In the morning she visited the gym by herself and then went home."
When picking up Pete's sweet (literally) birthday treat, the supermodel made sure to keep a low-profile, as she rocked a tie-dye hoodie, a black coat, jeans and sneakers. She stayed beat the cold with her cozy black gloves and thick beanie.
If anything, her chill (but still very chic) get-up looked similar to the one she wore when she put her romance with the 26-year-old star on display.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
On Thursday, the two celebrities were spotted looking cozy, as Kaia opted for a brown leather jacket, jeans, a yellow striped sweater and combat boots. She also sported an off-white beanie. The Saturday Night Live actor also kept things simple, wearing a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.
During their afternoon outing, the pair were spotted holding hands and smiling from ear-to-ear as they left a grocery store.
While it's unclear what the duo has planned for Pete's birthday, it's clear they're smitten with each other. Just last month, they sparked romance rumors after the comedian split from actress Margaret Qualley. Since then, Kaia and the SNL star's romance has quickly blossomed in the last few weeks.
"They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently," a source previously shared with E! News. "They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October."
The source added, "They have been texting a lot this past month, and are definitely seeing where it goes. Kaia and Pete were spending time in Malibu together recently, and then flew to NYC because of Pete's work commitment where Kaia supported him."