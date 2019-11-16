Lisa Vanderpump Gives Fans an Answer About a Possible TomTom Spin-Off Show

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight.

On Saturday, Bravo fans' hearts exploded when the reality TV personality appeared at BravoCon in New York City. While at the star-studded convention, the 59-year-old restaurateur showed up and showed out for the special occasion—she even received a standing ovation during her Vanderpump Rules panel.

During the panel, fans were treated to the season 8 trailer, which teased drama, drama, drama. However, many couldn't help but wonder if a TomTom spin-off was in the works, considering the teaser set up a lot of stuff between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who co-own the West Hollywood restaurant and bar with Lisa and her husband Ken Todd.

However, the 59-year-old Bravolebrity is putting those rumors to rest.

"No, I don't think so," the reality TV personality told E! News, when asked if she was thinking about doing a TomTom spin-off. "Nobody's told me and I'd probably know first."