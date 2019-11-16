Prince Andrew Denies Sexual Allegations Made Against Him by Jeffrey Epstein's Accuser

Prince Andrew is ready to tell his side of the story.

On Saturday, the Duke of York opened up to BBC Newsnight's anchor Emily Maitlis about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts. She claimed she was forced to have sex with the 59-year-old royal on three occasions between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island.

Now, Prince Andrew is opening up about the accusations made against him and his relationship with the accused sex trafficker, because as he put it, "there is no good time to talk about Mr. Epstein and all things associated."

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the Duke of York said in the tell-all interview on Saturday. "It just never happened."

The royal family member, whose daughters are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, also discussed an accusation Giuffre made about him, where she claimed that he danced with her at London's Tramp nightclub before she allegedly had sex with him in a mansion in the Belgravia area.