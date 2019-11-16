Victoria's Secret Model Devon Windsor Is Married to Johnny 'Dex' Barbara

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Devon Windsor has said "I do!"

Nearly a year and a half since accepting a proposal from her boyfriend, Johnny Dex Barbara, the two tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in St. Barts, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the publication, the bride and groom flashed their big smiles as they left the church. Guests and fans alike cheered the newlyweds and threw rice as they walked out holding hands. The model stunned in a dazzling bridal gown that featured intricate beading and peek-a-boo material. Johnny also dressed in white, wearing a cream-colored suit.

Windsor teased the nuptials earlier in the week on social media as she counted down to the big day. "Tomorrow I marry my Cuban lover !!!" she announced on Friday, using the designated wedding hashtag, #DEVotedToDEX. Meanwhile, celebrity friends like Olivia Culpo also shared updates online as they traveled to the couple's picturesque wedding destination to spend the weekend celebrating.