Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Admits Wedding Planning Has Her ''Ripping Her Hair Out''

The wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is in total bridal mode, as she's knee-deep into the wedding planning process. Of course, the reality TV personality and her fiancé Randall Emmett want to have one unforgettable day. But that's no small feat, which is why the Bravolebrity is feeling overwhelmed with it all.

"I'm ripping my hair out already, and we're five months out," Lala told E! News at the BravoCon event on Saturday. "But you know what, I'm so excited, because at the end of the day, everyone has told me don't get so caught up in the wedding planning that you can't enjoy the process of you becoming a family."

She added, "I feel like I've done a really good job of that until this weekend, when I had to bitch everyone out."

But before you call the Vanderpump Rules star a bride-zilla, she explained that "her fiancé wants a production of a wedding" so the stakes are high when it comes to the look, feel and entire vibe of their big day.