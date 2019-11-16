Beyoncé Steals the Show in A Glittering Gold Dress Ahead of Jay-Z's Charity Gala

MEGA
The Queen has arrived!
On Friday night, Beyoncé was spotted enjoying a night out at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida ahead of her husband's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend and our jaws dropped. Showing off her beautiful figure, the mother-of-three stepped out in a gold sequin dress alongside rapper Jay-Z.
If there's one thing we needed this weekend, it was to see the "Brown Skin Girl" singer in this glittering gold dress. The singer paired the dress with a Judith Leiber embellished clutch and accessorized with dangling earrings. She also wore her hair in loose waves and pulled together the whole look with strappy heels. It was a simple yet elegant and sexy look fit for a queen.
Jay-Z also looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a white dress shirt underneath.
The power couple is using their influence for a good cause by hosting the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend at the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Nov. 15-16.
The highlight of the weekend seemed to be last night's invitation-only High Roller Blackjack Tournament where a lot of A-listers were also spotted. E! News learned that Jay-Z, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti and Fat Joe all participated in the tournament while Beyoncé watched.
According to the Sun Sentinel, "buy-in for the blackjack game is $100,000. Throw in another $40,000 and you get a VIP all-access weekend package. The Hard Rock is putting up a $500,000 jackpot for the winner."
Of those who attended last night, DJ Khaled took to Instagram to post pictures from the tournament. "Swipe to capture moments @shanchartersf @rocnation SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION #WETHEBEST," he wrote on his caption.
Meek also shared pictures on Instagram, writing, "Real big steppers...."
Rihanna and Alicia Keysare expected to attend the gala too. They will also be playing at the resort's new Hard rock Live stage on Nov. 16.
Blackjack games aside, the Sun Sentinel reports that the event is a benefit for the Shawn Carter Foundation scholarship foundation fund, as is the Alicia Keys concert.
According to Billboard, all proceeds will also go toward funding college prep workshops, bus tours, study abroad opportunities and community goodwill programs for those in need.
"Equipping our youth with the tools to success will always be a priority for me and my family," Jay-Z told the publication. "I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars sand continue to support young people in a meaningful way."
