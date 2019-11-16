Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Her and Daughters' Emotional Reunion With Joe and Christmas Plans

Following a short but emotional family trip to Italy to reunite with Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice says she is happy her husband is no longer behind bars, and opens up about how his absence and the reunion has affected their daughters.

He had traveled to his native country in October. ICE freed him from its custody after holding him for several months following his release from prison, where he served 41 months for fraud. He has appealed his deportation case and is allowed to await its outcome in Italy. Last week, Teresa and Joe's four daughters flew there to see him in person for the first time since he began his prison sentence. They spent several days there.

"I'm happy for him, happy he's [free]," Teresa said at a Real Housewives of New Jersey panel during BravoCon 2019 on Saturday.

She said she cried a lot on the trip and cried seeing her kids so happy. She said their daughter Melania Giudice, 14, couldn't get over the fact that their whole family got to have dinner together. And in a month, they'll get to do it again.

"The girls are definitely going to see Joe for Christmas," Teresa told E! News after the panel. "I was telling them, if they want to go for Thanksgiving...but he's in the process of getting his passport, so I don't think it's going to be ready in time."