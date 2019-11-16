Blake Lively Deletes All Her Instagram Posts Except For One

What happened to Blake Lively's Instagram? Where did all of her Ryan Reynolds pictures go?

The actress's 25.8 million followers might be wondering why she's gone dark on Instagram and deleted all of her posts, but don't worry—it's not what you think.

The Gossip Girl actress is simply gearing up for her next movie and this is just part of her social media strategy. A quick scroll (literally) through Lively's Instagram page and followers will notice that she deleted all of her posts except one from September when she shared the trailer for Rhythm Section.

In case you haven't heard, that's the title for the 32-year-old's upcoming movie which hits theaters on January 31 of next year. I mean, better start getting those promotional posts out sooner than later right?

And if her latest social media stunt sounds familiar, you're not wrong. Last year the actress did the same thing and purged her Instagram of all her posts as part of her promotional push for A Simple Favor, in which the 30-year-old starred opposite Linda Cardellini and Anna Kendrick.