Get Ready for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

by Chris Harnick | Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 8:29 AM
Orange County. New York City. Atlanta. New Jersey. DC. Beverly Hills. Miami. Potomac. Dallas. And now…Salt Lake City. The Real Housewives franchise is expanding.
Bravo fixture Andy Cohen made the official The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City announcement at the first-ever BravoCon during his Ask Andy fan question and answer panel.
"We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for The Real Housewives of SLC. We didn't see it coming, but I have to tell you in Utah you've got the majesty of the mountains, you've got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you've got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe," Cohen said on his panel.
The executive producer and Watch What Happens Live host also noted these women mingle with Hollywood figures at Sundance.
Here's how Bravo officially describes the show: "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion, although the Mormon church is undeniably engrained in the culture. In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands. With Hollywood's exclusive Sundance Film Festival in their backyards, these Type-A power-brokers are accustomed to rubbing elbows with A-listers and what party list you are on means everything. They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families. Here perfection is not an aspiration, it's a mandate. They hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most."
The Real Housewives franchise kicked off with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006. Fourteen seasons later, it's still on the air and spawned spinoffs, international versions all over from Athens to Vancouver and Bangkok to Melbourne, and become pop culture fixture. The only Real Housewives shows to have wrapped up in the United States currently are The Real Housewives of DC and The Real Housewives of Miami.
RHOM got three seasons, but RHODC only got one. Cohen said he would've liked to have seen a second of DC, but noted when the FBI requested footage from the show, it made it hard to continue.
Stay tuned for more Real Housewives of Salt Lake City scoop.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
