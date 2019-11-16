Get Ready for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Orange County. New York City. Atlanta. New Jersey. DC. Beverly Hills. Miami. Potomac. Dallas. And now…Salt Lake City. The Real Housewives franchise is expanding.

Bravo fixture Andy Cohen made the official The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City announcement at the first-ever BravoCon during his Ask Andy fan question and answer panel.

"We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for The Real Housewives of SLC. We didn't see it coming, but I have to tell you in Utah you've got the majesty of the mountains, you've got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you've got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe," Cohen said on his panel.