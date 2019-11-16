Get Ready for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Orange County. New York City. Atlanta. New Jersey. DC. Beverly Hills. Miami. Potomac. Dallas. And now…Salt Lake City. The Real Housewives franchise is expanding.

Bravo fixture Andy Cohen made the official The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City announcement at the first-ever BravoCon during his Ask Andy fan question and answer panel.

"We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for The Real Housewives of SLC. We didn't see it coming, but I have to tell you in Utah you've got the majesty of the mountains, you've got the majesty of the Mormon religion, you've got an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe," Cohen said on his panel.

Watch

Kyle Richards' Charity Event Had 15 Past & Present Housewives

The executive producer and Watch What Happens Live host also noted these women mingle with Hollywood figures at Sundance.

The Real Housewives franchise kicked off with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006. Fourteen seasons later, it's still on the air and spawned spinoffs, international versions all over from Athens to Vancouver and Bangkok to Melbourne, and become pop culture fixture. The only Real Housewives shows to have wrapped up in the United States currently are The Real Housewives of DC and The Real Housewives of Miami.

RHOM got three seasons, but RHODC only got one. Cohen said he would've liked to have seen a second of DC, but noted when the FBI requested footage from the show, it made it hard to continue.

Stay tuned for more Real Housewives of Salt Lake City scoop.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

