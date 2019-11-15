Jon Gosselin Blames Fame for Shaping Kate Gosselin's ''Twisted'' Beliefs

It's been 10-years since Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselinsplit, but it seems the war between the two exes continues.

Now that so much time has passed and a gag order on their divorce has been lifted, new issues are coming to light. In an interview with Dr. Oz, Jon reveals he thinks fame has "warped" Kate's beliefs, which could be impacting her ability to parent. He delves into this when Dr. Oz asks him whether he believes Kate is "an unfit mother."

"Well, I believe that her belief system is skewed. That's what I believe. I believe her intentions in the beginning were good intentions. Bringing kids into the world that she fought to have these kids," he explains. "But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I've been fighting to get my kids off TV forever."