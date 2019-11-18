Best Black Friday Baby Deals 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Best Black Friday Baby Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically baby deals. Finding the best gifts for little ones is a whole new shopping playground nowadays. With hundreds of new toys already being released in 2019 alone, it's hard for anybody to keep up with the latest and current toy trends. But never fear pals, shopping for babies can actually be super fun!

In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible and cyber deals happening now—with more discounts coming on Black Friday—we've handpicked baby clothing, toys, learning tools, strollers, car seats, and all the other ins, odds and outs that come with baby caregiving. From Playskool educational games to Radio Flyer wagons to Elmo dolls and holiday-themed jumpsuits, we've got you covered. Our favorite? This cute star-shaped night light, of course. 

Here are 12 of our favorites below.

Read

Best Black Friday Toy Deals 2019

Playskool Poppin’ Pals Pop-up Activity Toy

Playtime POPS with bright colors, numbers, cute critters, and endless FUN in this favorite hands on, pop up activity toy for babies and toddlers ages 9 months and up.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$39
$23 Amazon
Radio Flyer Wagon

With sturdy, all-steel construction, rugged air tires and wooden stake sides, this classic red wagon is built to handle adventures both on and off road.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$180
$150 Walmart
Hooded Polar Bear Fleece Jumpsuit

Snuggle your little one up in this festive fleece jumpsuit with polar bear detail. Take up to 60 percent off the entire site and store, and take an extra 25 percent off your entire order with the code "GIFT4YOU." 

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$22
$9 Carter's
3 Bees & Me Bath Toys

Why pay extra for separate toddler bath toys when you can get this most popular 4 boats in 1 play set deal?

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$13 Amazon
LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book

Your kiddos are sure to have oodles of learning fun with turtle, monkey and tiger as they learn new vocabulary and songs with this educational game! Save 25 percent on one toy or kids' book by texting "TOY" to 827438 to get the coupon, which is valid in stores and online until Nov. 23.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$18
$15 Target
Bedside Sleep Mood Nightlight

Soft and never too warm, your baby can cuddle up with this adorable star-shaped nightlight.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$10 Amazon
Joolz Geo2 Expandable Set

Walks around the park just got chicer with this expandable stroller set. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$300
$240 Nordstrom
Fisher-Price Linkimals Happy Shapes Hedgehog

Your little one will buddy up with this friendly and interactive hedgehog with lights, music, and songs. Save 25 percent on one toy or kids' book by texting "TOY" to 827438 to get the coupon, which is valid in stores and online until Nov. 23.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$25 Target
Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo Plush

This super soft plush toy responds to hugs by singing a song or giving you kisses. Save 25 percent on one toy or kids' book by texting "TOY" to 827438 to get the coupon, which is valid in stores and online until Nov. 23.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$30
$22 Target
Buffalo Check Zip-Up Fleece Sleep & Play

Snuggle your little one up in this festive buffalo check zip-up with polar bear detail. Take up to 60 percent off the entire site and store, and take an extra 25 percent off your entire order with the code "GIFT4YOU." 

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$18
$8 Carter's
Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

The first all-in-one rear-forward-booster car seat from Maxi-Cosi may be the only seat you ever need—it grows with your child from birth through 120 pounds.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$250
$250 Nordstrom
Skip Hop Playspot Interlocking Foam Play Mat

Let your little tyke run around on something truly comfortable. All their little adventures can be contained safely with these stylish mats.

Best Black Friday Deals on Baby Stuff
$56 Amazon

Check out our best Amazon Black Friday deals and our best skincare Black Friday deals at E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Black Friday , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.