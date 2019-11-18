Best Black Friday Baby Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically baby deals. Finding the best gifts for little ones is a whole new shopping playground nowadays. With hundreds of new toys already being released in 2019 alone, it's hard for anybody to keep up with the latest and current toy trends. But never fear pals, shopping for babies can actually be super fun!
In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible and cyber deals happening now—with more discounts coming on Black Friday—we've handpicked baby clothing, toys, learning tools, strollers, car seats, and all the other ins, odds and outs that come with baby caregiving. From Playskool educational games to Radio Flyer wagons to Elmo dolls and holiday-themed jumpsuits, we've got you covered. Our favorite? This cute star-shaped night light, of course.
Here are 12 of our favorites below.
Playtime POPS with bright colors, numbers, cute critters, and endless FUN in this favorite hands on, pop up activity toy for babies and toddlers ages 9 months and up.
With sturdy, all-steel construction, rugged air tires and wooden stake sides, this classic red wagon is built to handle adventures both on and off road.
Snuggle your little one up in this festive fleece jumpsuit with polar bear detail. Take up to 60 percent off the entire site and store, and take an extra 25 percent off your entire order with the code "GIFT4YOU."
Why pay extra for separate toddler bath toys when you can get this most popular 4 boats in 1 play set deal?
Your kiddos are sure to have oodles of learning fun with turtle, monkey and tiger as they learn new vocabulary and songs with this educational game! Save 25 percent on one toy or kids' book by texting "TOY" to 827438 to get the coupon, which is valid in stores and online until Nov. 23.
Soft and never too warm, your baby can cuddle up with this adorable star-shaped nightlight.
Walks around the park just got chicer with this expandable stroller set. Available in a variety of colors.
Your little one will buddy up with this friendly and interactive hedgehog with lights, music, and songs. Save 25 percent on one toy or kids' book by texting "TOY" to 827438 to get the coupon, which is valid in stores and online until Nov. 23.
This super soft plush toy responds to hugs by singing a song or giving you kisses. Save 25 percent on one toy or kids' book by texting "TOY" to 827438 to get the coupon, which is valid in stores and online until Nov. 23.
Snuggle your little one up in this festive buffalo check zip-up with polar bear detail. Take up to 60 percent off the entire site and store, and take an extra 25 percent off your entire order with the code "GIFT4YOU."
The first all-in-one rear-forward-booster car seat from Maxi-Cosi may be the only seat you ever need—it grows with your child from birth through 120 pounds.
Let your little tyke run around on something truly comfortable. All their little adventures can be contained safely with these stylish mats.
