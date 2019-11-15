Sarah Ferguson Shows Support for Ex Prince Andrew Ahead of Tell-All Jeffrey Epstein Interview

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is expressing her support for her ex-husband Prince Andrew before the airing of his tell-all interview about his late former associate and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The financier and convicted pedophile died in jail at age 66 in early August in what officials said was a suicide, as he awaited trial over charges of sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls. Papers filed in a 2015 U.S. civil case stated that Epstein had in the past spent time with the Duke of York. At the time, Buckingham Palace denied that he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with the females involved with Epstein.

Since his death, Andrew has faced fresh criticism over his former association with him, while one of his accusers has gone on record to claim she was forced to have sex with the duke, including on a private island Epstein owned, when she was teen. In an upcoming BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew opens up about his past link to Epstein, and denies meeting the woman.

"It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs," Sarah, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex, wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth."