The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Celine Dion and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, there's little doubt that you've given Taylor Swift's two new releases this week—her "Lover" remix featuring a new verse from Shawn Mendes and the original track she and Andrew Lloyd Weber created for the upcoming Cats movie—and read up a plenty of her latest drama with Scooter Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta. And maybe you've given Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's eyebrow-raising "None of Your Concern" a spin or nine. (And if you haven't, that number will mean nothing to you.) But that's truly just the tip of the iceberg this week.

From the highly-anticipated return of Céline Dion to the newest track from pop wunderkind Billie Eilish, a surprise release from the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill off the Queen & Slim soundtrack to the latest in a string of A+ collaborations involving Zayn Malik, we've listened to (almost) all of it. What follows are our picks for the best of the best. You can thank us later.