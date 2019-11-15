Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Get Marriage License Ahead of Wedding

Love is in the air!

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson is gearing up to marry her boo, Christian Huff. To get fans excited for their upcoming nuptials, the couple shared an adorable selfie on Instagram on Friday that showed their beaming faces along with their marriage license. "This chapter of life is called marriage license and a mustache and I couldn't be happier about it," Robertson captioned the post.

As you could tell by her caption, Huff is sporting a mustache as the two lovebirds smile from ear to ear in the sweet photo.

This news comes just five months after the couple announced their engagement in June on Instagram. Sharing a romantic video of the memorable moment, the TV star turned YouTube vlogger couldn't help but gush over Huff in her engagement announcement.

"I screamed YES," she shared. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."