Ally Brooke's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're ringing in this year's holiday season in perfect harmony thanks to Ally Brooke!

The singer and dancer took some time off her busy Dancing With the Stars schedule to chat with us about what she'll be up to when the holidays come around.

"I'm most looking forward to celebrating and reflecting on 2019—from the creative process of making and sharing new music with my fans, to the highs and lows I've experienced on Dancing With The Stars," Ally shared with E! News exclusively. "It's been an incredible year and the holidays are my favorite time to reflect and recharge by spending time with my family."

And what better way to wrap up an amazing year than sharing her favorite holiday gift picks with E! News? Ally gave us all the scoop on what we should be adding to our gift lists including a pair of Victoria's Secret workout tights that have gotten her through those long rehearsals for DWTS.

Check out her top 10 gifts for the season of giving below!