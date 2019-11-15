Camila Cabello Gushes About Collaborating "On Life" With Love Shawn Mendes

Ah, young love!

Camila Cabello can't help but gush over her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. On Thursday, the 22-year-old was honored at the TIME Next 100 Gala, where she chatted with E! exclusively about the "In My Blood" singer and if they'll be teaming up for her upcoming album Romance.

"We collaborate on life," Cabello said on the red carpet. "So, we'll see in music."

While there isn't a definite collaboration in the works, we have a feeling that their whirlwind romance inspired her new album. The "Liar" songstress did say that it's about love, after all. "The inspiration behind my album is really being in love," she explained. "It's called Romance. It's all stories about my life past couple of years and the chaos that ensues when you fall in love."

Back in July, Cabello and Mendes sparked romance rumors following the release of their fiery single "Señorita" and its steamy music video. Some makeout sessions and a sexy VMAs performance later, the duo confirmed their relationship.