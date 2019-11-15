Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Spark Marriage Rumors During Red Carpet Debut

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have pop culture fans buzzing today!

On Thursday night, the Hollywood stars took a big step in their private relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple.

The pair stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of Jodie's new film Queen & Slim as part of AFI Fest.

Joshua looked handsome in a three-piece Gucci suit while Jodie stunned in a Gucci lilac gown. But perhaps what really caught the attention of some fans were the rings both stars were sporting.

On her left ring finger, Jodie was spotted with a diamond ring. Joshua also wore a gold ring on his wedding finger. Hmmmm.