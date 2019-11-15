NFL Suspends Myles Garrett "Indefinitely" After Brutal Helmet Fight

The NFL has suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The news came less than 24 hours after the player ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him on the head with it during an altercation at the end of Thursday night's game.

"Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely—at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason—and must meet with the commissioner's office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount," a statement from NFL senior VP of communications Michael Signora read, noting that each franchise was also been fined $250,000. "Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon."

Garrett also apologized for his actions in a statement.

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake," he stated. "I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."