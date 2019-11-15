Kit Harington Ditches Jon Snow for Good in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan Trailer

It's Game of Thrones' Jon Snow like you've never seen—or heard—him before.

Kit Harington plays the title character, an American TV star, in the film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, whose trailer was released on Thursday. Donovan maintains a written correspondence with a young male fan named Rupert, played by Jacob Tremblay, who lives with his single mom, portrayed by Natalie Portman. Susan Sarandon plays Donovan's mother. Harington is clean-shaven and sports an American accent in the movie, which sees an adult Rupert 

Donovan and Rupert both undergo personal struggles; Donovan is gay and gets outed publicly, and suffers a career meltdown. Rupert deals with bullies at school, who steal some of his letters from Donovan.

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan also stars Kathy Bates and Thandie Newton and was directed by Xavier Dolan.

The Canadian film debuted more than a year ago at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan will be released in select U.S. theaters and on VOD on December 13.

You can also watch Harington in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals, which is set for release in November 2020.

