Celebrate Sarah Hyland's Birthday By Looking Back at Her & Wells Adams' Cutest Pics!

It's time to celebrate!

Sarah Hyland is turning 29 years old today and we are honoring the occasion by looking back at her sweetest moments with her fiancé, Wells Adams.

The couple's fairytale for the digital age began with twitter flirting before they met IRL at an Emmys after party in 2017. The Modern Family actress was already a big fan of Adams as she watched him compete on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

The television personality then asked the birthday girl out for tacos and drinks, a pretty great first date if you ask us!

It clearly worked out because the pair went public with their romance by dressing up as Eleven and Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things for Halloween that same year. And as they say, the rest is history.

See all of their cutest moments including their marriage proposal in Fiji and engagement party below.