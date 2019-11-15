Clive Owen to Play Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 11:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bill Clinton, Clive Owen

Diana Walker//The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images, Matt Baron/Shutterstock

FX has found its Bill Clinton

Clive Owen has been cast as POTUS himself in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third installment in FX's anthology series, which is following Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment hearings from the late 90s. Deadline was first to report the casting. 

As previously announced, Monica Lewinsky is a producer on the season, and she will be played by Beanie Feldstein. Sarah Paulson will play Linda Tripp, while Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones. Hillary Clinton has yet to be cast. 

The season was officially confirmed in August, after two years of being rumored as a possibility for the series. Ryan Murphy first talked to E! News about it all the way back in 2017, after he had optioned Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which serves as source material for the season. 

Watch

Ryan Murphy Teases American Crime Story Future Seasons

"It's a very interesting book," Murphy said back then. "It's not really about Hillary Clinton. That book is about the rise of a certain segment of a right-wing group of people who despised the Clintons and used three women, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp to try and tear him down. The Toobin book is amazing. And there are a lot of bizarre crimes within that book that you can highlight. But the show isn't really about Hillary Clinton, it really is about the other women. In fact, we might be doing the Clintons with hand puppets [laughs], I don't know. We're more focused on the mechanizations behind the scenes to try and get [Bill Clinton] impeached."

Apparently the team decided against using hand puppets to play the Clintons (which is honestly too bad, but Owen will be good too). 

When he announced the official news of the season in August, FX president John Landgraf said that Impeachment would "explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency." 

The season is based on the Toobin book and written by Sarah Burgess, with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson all producing. Toobin was also a consultant on the first season, which also used one of his books as source material. 

Season one, The People vs. O.J. Simpson, followed the O.J. Simpson trial, while season two, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, explored the murder of the famed fashion designer. 

Season three is set to premiere September 27, 2020 on FX. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ American Crime Story , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.