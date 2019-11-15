Jennifer Aniston Is Shocked Reese Witherspoon Turned Down Another Friends Appearance

Reese Witherspoon's story arc on Friends could have been much longer.

The 43-year-old actress played Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green's sister Jill Green on two back-to-back season six episodes of the NBC sitcom in 2000. In in a joint interview with the Associated Press, released on Thursday, Witherspoon revealed she gets uncomfortable acting in front of a live studio audience.

"Did you know they asked me back and I said I can't do it?" she asked Aniston. "I was too scared."

"How doth you say this?" Aniston said. "You got scared?"

"Yeah, they asked me to come back and I was like, 'I'm too nervous,'" Witherspoon said.

The two agreed that they both find hosting Saturday Night Live scary. Aniston said that she also gets nervous giving speeches.

"My leg starts to do this [demonstrates shaking] and my hands do this [demonstrates shaking]," she said. "But I don't know why."

"See, I'm good at that," Witherspoon said.

"Yeah, I know you are," Aniston said. "Really good at that."