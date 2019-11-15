Lili Reinhart Praises "Beautiful" Cellulite and Stretch Marks

Lili Reinhart sees the beauty in the natural body.

In an impassioned interview with Glamour UK, the Hustlers star called out the problems she has with society's standards on the female form.

"Even today, I see myself in the mirror and think, this doesn't look the way the world tells me it should. I don't have a cinched, minuscule waist. I do have curves, I have cellulite, my arms aren't stick thin," she shared with the magazine. "This is my body and we're told that it should fit certain proportions. There's such a disgusting problem right now with people photoshopping their bodies. Obviously, there's a reason why people do it, they're insecure, they feel like they're not good enough, and that's incredibly sad."

Fortunately, Reinhart finds uplifting inspiration in certain public figures. "When I see someone who's authentically themselves, like models Charli Howard or Ashley Graham, who promote healthy, real body images, I think that is so refreshing and important. Our community values need to reflect that." The two models are known to use their social media platforms to embrace, highlight and celebrate society's less-loved parts of the body: stretch marks, cellulite, bellies, thighs.