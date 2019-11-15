Taylor Swift's BFF Selena Gomez Is "Sick and Extremely Angry" Over Scooter Braun Drama

On Thursday, the 10-time Grammy winner took to social media to send a note to her fans called "Don't know what else to do." In the open letter, Swift opened up about her plans to perform a medley of her hits during the American Music Awards, where she is being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she wrote.

She also revealed that Netflix had created a documentary about her life over the past few years and claimed that "Scott and Scooter have declined the user of my older music or performance footage of the project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."

"Scott Borchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun," Swift continued. "I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these man had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So, this is where I'm asking for your help."