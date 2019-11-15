Meet 90 Day Fiancé's Mike and Natalie: Is She Out of His League?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 8:00 AM
90 Day Fiancé is always good for some friend drama, but this friendship is a little bit different.
Meet Mike, a 34-year-old from Sequim, Washington, his friend Matt has always been a big influence in his life. Matt married a woman from Ukraine, so that prompted Mike to look overseas for love too. So, Matt and his wife Svitlana, who named Mike the godfather of their daughter Pollyananna played matchmaker and introduced Mike to Natalie, a 35-year-old from Ukraine who just so happened to be the godmother.
"When Svitlana showed me pictures of Natalie, I thought at first sight that she was absolutely beautiful and gorgeous," Mike says in the exclusive clip above.
And when Mike got the 411 on Natalie it seemed almost too good to be true. She modeled, she was family-oriented (she lived with her mother) and she had multiple degrees, including one in journalism and psychology.
"I was hesitant at first. I was thinking to myself, 'Why in the world would this woman possibly be interested in a guy like me?' I'm not saying I'm not a catch, but," Mike says.
He eventually gave it a shot. Mike and Natalie began chatting online and then Mike went to meet her in person. By the end of their first meeting Mike knew she was the one for him, so on their second meeting, this time in Paris, Mike proposed at the Eiffel Tower.
Can the two reconcile their differing lifestyles—he's a little bit country, she's a little bit city—to complete the 90 day process?
Click play on the video above for more.
Meet the couples below.
TLC
Emily packed up and move to Russia to teach English after finishing college. During a visit to a gym, she spotted Sasha, who became her trainer and she his tutor. After their romance ensued, Emily learned Sasha has a son with each of his two ex-wives. And then Emily became pregnant. Now, they've got plans to move to America and start their family together.
TLC
After meeting online and then in person in Finland, the romance between these two heated up. Blake was prepared to propose during his second trip, but his friends and family are wary, especially after learning Jasmin's sister won the green card lottery and is already in Los Angeles.
TLC
Tania planned to go to South Africa to meet a man from a dating app, but when that didn't work out she still went…and met bartender Syngin. She went home with him that night and ended up staying for months. However, the two are not always on the same page about their future, add that to the stress of living in a shed at Tania's mother's shed and the road to marriage is quite bumpy.
TLC
This couple met on social media and talked every day for six months, finally meeting when Robert took a cruise with a stopover in the Dominican Republic. Within hours of first meeting, they were engaged...without an engagement ring.
TLC
Anna, a full-time mom of three, but when Mursel connected with her online over their love of beekeeping, they started talking, despite the language barrier, a romance blossomed. After meeting in Turkey, Mursel proposed on social media. But his family doesn't know she's a mom and wouldn't approve of her having children out of wedlock.
TLC
Michael met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia. They say there was an instant attraction and fell in love. When Juliana's tourist visa was denied, they turned to the K1 process to continue life together. But Juliana has only seen pieces of Michael's life, now she gets the full picture, including kids and an ex-wife. Is she ready to settle down and realize his financial support has limits? Can she deal with his skeptical family?
TLC
After Mike's friend met and married a woman from Ukraine, Mike's pal and his new bride played matchmaker and connected him with Natalie. On their second meeting, Mike proposed. But she's a city girl, he's rustic guy and they differ on church-going practices.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
