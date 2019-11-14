Celebs React After Taylor Swift Takes Another Stand Against Scooter Braun

She's not backing down!

Taylor Swift has got a bone to pick with Scooter Braun. The singer has been very vocal this year about her battle with music industry titans Scooter and former mentor Scott Borchetta. After a previous announcement where Taylor expressed her anger over how her music catalog has been handled, she's not going down without a fight.

On Thursday evening, in a post entitled "Don't know what else to do," Swift wrote to her fans, "Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

The lengthy post asked fans and collaborators alike to speak out on her behalf to help her regain her creative control. Many celebrities have now come to her defense via social media.