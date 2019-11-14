Celebs React After Taylor Swift Takes Another Stand Against Scooter Braun

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 4:46 PM
She's not backing down!
Taylor Swift has got a bone to pick with Scooter Braun. The singer has been very vocal this year about her battle with music industry titans Scooter and former mentor Scott Borchetta. After a previous announcement where Taylor expressed her anger over how her music catalog has been handled, she's not going down without a fight.
On Thursday evening, in a post entitled "Don't know what else to do," Swift wrote to her fans, "Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."
The lengthy post asked fans and collaborators alike to speak out on her behalf to help her regain her creative control. Many celebrities have now come to her defense via social media.
Friends like Ruby Rose, Todrick Hall and singer Tinashe have all expressed their support. "F--k that," Tinashe tweeted. "We're with you."
Scroll below to see what some of Taylor's famous friends had to say.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
"I don't know a lot about what's going on," the "Señorita" singer tweeted alongside a broken heart emoji, "but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life's work."
Mark Surridge
As fans on Instagram began questioning Sheeran's allegiance, one commenter stood up and told them to back off. "Just because he didn't post anything it doesn't me he is not supporting her," wrote one user. "Maybe he's talking with her right now, who knows. You aren't allowed to doubt their friendship just because he didn't say anything on social." Of course, this caught his attention. Replied the singer, "I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do."
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
When asked by a fan on twitter what she thinks about the ongoing saga, the country superstar responded with support for Swift: "I've reached out to her and love her very much."
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
During his livestream on Monday, July 1, Swift's "ME!" duet partner put Braun on blast. "Scooter Braun s--t, like what a piece of s--t, right? You guys know about this dude?" Urie said. "It just like broke my heart, I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'That sounds about right.' Toxic dudes doing toxic bulls--t in this toxic industry."
Neil Mockford/GC Images
The "Without Me" singer took to Twitter to tell her followers, "Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music. She catapulted her stadium into the Milky Way. And it turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite. It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. The way writers are treated. How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you're walked all over. Even when you are both in one single body. I am standing with her."
"I think from what I can see; it's more about the fact they didn't even give her the opportunity to at least bid on her own masters; when she's made it known she wanted to purchase," Azalea tweeted in defense of Swift. "I can totally understand where she's coming from."
Article continues below
The singer, who is close pals with T.Swift, took to Twitter to clarify he's no longer represented by Braun. "For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago...I am saddened by this news, but not shocked," Todrick wrote. "He is an evil person who's only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan."
Getty Images, Splash News
The "Baby" singer, who is represented by Braun, took to Instagram to defend his longtime manager, writing in part, "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you."
In response to this post, Hailey Bieber commented, "gentleman."
JosiahW/AKM-GSI
After seeing the posts from the Biebers, actress and model Delevingne took to Instagram to defend Swift.
Commenting on the singer's post, Delevingne wrote, "Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven't spoken to her in years which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try to learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."
Article continues below
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
The Victoria's Secret supermodel took to social media to defend her BFF, tweeting, "Taylor doesn't deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It's not the dark ages - artists shouldn't be held down, and I couldn't be prouder of my friend for standing up for what's right. End of story."
Braun's wife, Yael Cohen Braun, took to Instagram to defend her husband, challenging Swift's claims about the deal. "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying?" Yael wrote in part. "The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers."
Kendall Jenner, Jenna Dewan and Sophia Bush are among the stars who have liked the Instagram post. Social media users also spotted Kacey Musgraves' like on Yael's post, but it appears the singer has since unliked the post.
The "Skyscraper" singer, who recently signed with Braun, took to her Instagram Story to defend her manager. "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man," Lovato wrote. "Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is."
Article continues below
Courtesy Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Desert Smash
"You're a good kind man @scooterbraun," the singer wrote on Twitter. "I hope this passes quickly. I love you keep going."
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
"This is not ok..." Ruby shared on her story along with Taylor's post regarding her Netflix doc and AMA performance.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"This makes me soooo angry," Todrick posted to his Instagram story.
Article continues below
Looks like Taylor's ending 2019 with some bad blood.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?