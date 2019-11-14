So Nasty and So Rude: The Best Real Housewives Quotes of All Time

It's turtle time, friends.

The Real Housewives franchise has given us so much over the years, from iconic fights to legendary vacations to line after line of Housewife-approved products. But perhaps the best gift they've given is their quotes, often accompanied by GIFs that have become universal ways of expressing ourselves on the internet.

We've taken a look back through the years and compiled a list of some of the best, most quotable lines from all the Real Housewives cities, from clapbacks to jokes to lines that made you say "What the f*&!?" and then rewind to be astonished all over again. (Prostitution Whore!)