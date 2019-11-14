Latin Grammy Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Cassie Esparza | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 4:06 PM

Rosalia, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

It's time to get on your feet for Latin music's biggest night!

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating everything from pop, rock to urban music tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

With three-time Latin Grammy winner Ricky Martin joining actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega as co-hosts for the night, we already know it's going to be a real fiesta.

Tonight's Latin Grammys are also set to be bigger than ever, bringing stars like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Luis Fonsi to perform their nominated hits on stage. And as if that wasn't enough, the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 20-artist opening performance honoring the legacy of Latin music.

But before we get to the ceremony, we have to talk about all the fire looks hitting tonight's red carpet.

Check out the night's best looks below and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Univision to dance the night away!

Alicia Keys, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys

  

Lauren Jauregui, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Lauren Jauregui

     

Juanes, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Juanes

    

Lali, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Lali

     

Emilio Estefan, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Emilio Estefan

     

Thalía, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Thalía

    

Bad Bunny, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Bad Bunny

    

Cami, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Cami

     

Miguel, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Miguel

     

Alessia Cara, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Alessia Cara

     

Malillany Marin, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Malillany Marin

    

Luis Fonsi, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Luis Fonsi

    

Patricia Manterola, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Patricia Manterola

     

Darell, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Darell

    

Nella, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Nella

    

William Levy, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

William Levy

    

iLe, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

iLe

   

Prince Royce, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Prince Royce

    

Anitta, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Anitta

In Georges Hobeika

Ximena Sariñana, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Ximena Sariñana

     

Alejandra Espinoza, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Alejandra Espinoza

    

Ozuna, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Ozuna

    

Clarissa Molina, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Clarissa Molina

    

Casper Smart, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Casper Smart

     

Chesca, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Chesca

    

Victoria Kuhne, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Victoria Kuhne

  

Sofia Carson, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Sofia Carson

In Roger Vivier

Rosalia, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Rosalia

In Carolina Herrera 

Ricky Martin, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

     

Paz Vega, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Paz Vega

  

Roselyn Sánchez, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Roselyn Sánchez

    

Lena Burke, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Lena Burke

    

Natalia Jimenez, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Natalia Jimenez

  

Mon Laferte, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Mon Laferte

     

Marie Monti, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Marie Monti

   

Olga Tañon, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Olga Tañon

    

Camilo, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Camilo

    

Dayanara Torres, 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Dayanara Torres

    

