Nikki Bella Tries Convincing Brie to Ditch Retirement for Brief WWE Return on Total Divas

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 8:00 AM

Retired or rehired?

WWE legends and veteran Total Divas personalities Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are ironing out logistics in this clip from Tuesday's new episode, which we now know will feature another exciting guest appearance by both twins. What for? In part, it sounds like Nikki and Brie's episodic return to Divas is motivated by an opportunity to revisit WWE's squared circle after having retired their wrestling gear last year.

"Don't be mad, but I called WWE," Nikki tells her sister, summing up the sports entertainment organization's pitch for an upcoming Bellas story line. "They have this idea about you and I facing whoever wins the Tag Team Championship on Sunday," she continues. "And we do two pay-per-views."

"You retired, right?" Brie teases, but Artem Chigvintsev's lady has her eye on the prize.

"Retirement in the WWE means you have a great story when you come out of it," Nikki argues.

And though her longtime tag partner agrees, deciding to move forward with the comeback (however brief) is less black-and-white for Brie than it is for Nikki.

"There is a lot of excitement inside," Birdie Danielson's mom admits of the WWE offer. But given that she and husband Daniel Bryan are currently trying to expand their family, Brie has a lot to consider.

"I also have to think about Bryan because I have been trying for a baby," she explains. "So, if he says no because of trying for baby number two, I'm gonna respect that."

Catch a glimpse of the Bella Twins' next Total Divas cameo in the preview clip above!

