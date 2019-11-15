BRAND NEW
Watch Kim Kardashian Complain to Khloe About Her Fight With Kourtney: "She's Actually Insane"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 7:00 AM

Leave Khloe Kardashian out of this!

The Revenge Body host's older sisters are still clashing over cuisine for their daughters' upcoming birthday party in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And they're not keeping the complaints to themselves, either.

"She's actually insane," Kim Kardashian tells Khloe over the phone, explaining that—contrary to her own vision for refreshments at North West and Penelope Disick's Candyland b-day bashKourtney Kardashian would prefer they keep sweets to a minimum.

"She just said that she wants to have a Candyland-themed party, but can't have any candy," the exasperated Skims founder continues. "I don't even know what to do. She just is so not my vibe."

From a clothing rack across the showroom at Decades, where Kim and Kourtney are both shopping, the eldest Kardashian sibling pulls out her own phone. "Kim and I have been fighting today," she informs Khloe, who would rather have absolutely nothing to do with this, if she's being honest!

Read

See Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Get in a Major Fight Over North & Penelope's Birthday Party

"It's really ironic. Last big 'sister fight', Kourtney was calling me the meddler," sighs True Thompson's mom, recalling the spat that broke out between Kourt and Kendall Jenner last season, which was riddled with miscommunication and somehow resulted in Khloe dodging potato slingshots in the backyard.

"I don't want potatoes thrown at me anymore," KoKo says seriously.

So, even though KoKo reveals her stance on the Candyland argument to KUWTK's confessional camera ("Don't have a f--king Candyland party if you're going to want, like, sugar-free candy"), the Good American boss repeats nothing of the sort to either sister, who she suspects might be "fighting about something a lot deeper" than snack selections.

See the she-said, she-said play out in the full clip above.

