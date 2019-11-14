Survivor's Most Talked About Moments Ever

In 39 seasons, Survivor has had its fair share of drama in the name of the game.

Some of it has been simply some wild gameplay, like creating a fake idol, or claiming your very much alive grandmother is dead in order to win some sympathy points, and some of it has been deeply troubling, like when Jeff Varner outed Zeke Smith as being transgender as a last ditch effort to stay.

This week, as the tribes merged, things took a turn they've never quite taken before.

At the beginning of this season, Kellee Kim had complaints over the way Dan Spilo couldn't stay out of her personal space. She talked to him about it, but those interactions continued until they ended up on different tribes in the tribe swap.