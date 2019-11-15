The Final Season: Madam Secretary's Erich Bergen on His New Association With "Ma'am"

All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows. This week, Madam Secretary star Erich Bergen, who has spent six seasons beside Téa Leoni's as her character's personal assistant, policy adviser and Personal Secretary Blake Moran.

Now, with Leoni's Elizabeth McCord in the White House for the final season, Bergen is looking back at his time on the acclaimed CBS political drama.