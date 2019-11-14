Paul McCartney Recalls Kanye West "Scrolling Through Images" of Kim Kardashian

Paul McCartney is revealing what it was really like working with Kanye West.

The Beatles legend, who has collaborated with the "Follow God" artist on several occasions over the years, is recalling one particular meeting that took place in a cottage at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In his cover story for Billboard's 125th Anniversary Issue, released Thursday, McCartney shares the story behind his 2014 song with West, called "Only One."

"I had no idea what was going to happen," McCartney tells the outlet. "I didn't want it to be at his house or my house, because it could be awkward if one of us wanted to leave. So we met on neutral ground -- a cottage at the Beverly Hills Hotel -- and I showed up with a guitar and my roadie, and we had a keyboard and a bass."

"I was sitting around, strumming the guitar -- that's normally how I start a song -- and Kanye was looking at his iPad, basically scrolling through images of Kim [Kardashian]," the 77-year-old singer recalls. "So we were telling stories, and at one point I told him how 'Let It Be' came from a dream about my mother, who had died years before, where she said, 'Don't worry, just let it be.'"