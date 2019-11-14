Unpolished Introduces Viewers to the Martone Clan, Foxy Grandma Included

There's a new reality TV family on the TLC block. Meet the Martone family, the eccentric family at the center of Unpolished, TLC's latest reality series.
Lexi Martone, a nail artist, and sister Bria, a hair colorist/makeup artist, own Salon Martone on Long Island. It's truly a family affair with mom Jennifer at the front desk and Foxy Grandma, their grandmother, working as a hairstylist at the salon.
"We're sisters, we're business partners," Bria says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "She's a—"
"Well, she's a pain in my butt," Lexi says, beating her to the punch.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, get to know the Martone clan, including why Bria has always been known as "Bria the diva."
"I think she just popped out of the womb covered in sparkles," Lexi jokes in the sneak peek.
And then there's Foxy Grandma. "My grandma has been doing hair for 40 years, and she used to have a salon in her house. Then all her clients died because they're like 100," Lexi explains. "We call her Foxy Grandma because, I mean, look at her. She's Foxy. She will tease your hair until there's no tomorrow. She takes people who have no hair and they leave with afros. I don't understand how she does it."
In the video above, see Foxy in action, learn about how Bria thrived in beauty school, and get to know mom Jennifer's main role in the salon.
"Sharing the stories of incredible, honest and authentic families is at the heart of what we do at TLC, and we're over the moon to have found the Martones with all their overflowing talents and love for each other," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement when the show was announced. "Bringing this new series home to our network was a no-brainer, and we're so excited to work with Buddy Valastro in this new creative capacity with his Cakehouse Media production company to present the ‘boss' of nails!"
Unpolished premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. on TLC after 90 Day Fiancé.