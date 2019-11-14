Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Superhero Dreams Have Come True With Black Adam

Well, that took long enough. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finally playing a superhero!

The beloved action star revealed on Instagram on Thursday that his "superhero dreams have come true," as he'll be joining the DC universe as Black Adam. The film is set to release in December 2021.

To announce the news, the Hobbs & Shaw star shared an epic piece of art portraying himself as the comic book superhero. In the shot, he's flying overtop a mountain of rubble, a lightning bolt emblazoned on the chest of his supersuit, his body and eyes charged with lightning and his billowing cape torn. And as for his caption, it was just as intense as the photo.

"The Man in Black," Johnson wrote in his emotional post, which raked in over 1 million likes in just one hour. "Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what's right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN."