Viral Jeopardy! Contestant's Newest Tribute to Alex Trebek Will Make You Cry Again

For Brown University student Dhruv Gaur, showing public support for Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! in his time of need was a no-brainer.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old returning contestant appeared on the game show and during the "Final Jeopardy!" round, he revealed his written answer to be, "What is We ♥ you Alex!" Trebek, 79, who revealed in March he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer, answered, "That's very kind of you, thank you," while choking up. The heartwarming moment went viral.

The episode was filmed in September, soon after Trebek announced that he had lost about 12 pounds in a week and had had abnormal lab test results that spurred doctors to order more chemotherapy for him.

"He had come back, actually, to the green room and talked to all the contestants who were on the tournament and we could really tell it was tough for him," Gaur said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. "So, when I got up there, obviously I wasn't gonna win the game or anything, so I was like, I could try to figure out the right answer, or I could do something for this person who might need it right now."