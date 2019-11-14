American Horror Story Ending With Season 10? Ryan Murphy Planning to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Stars

American Horror Story: The End? Season 10 of the FX anthology series is already in the works, and series co-creator Ryan Murphy is preparing for it to possibly be the last.

FX announced a two-season renewal for the Emmy-winning AHS in 2016, then bringing it to season nine, and a tenth season renewal in 2018, but things may be winding down for Murphy and his troupe now. While speaking to Deadline about what's to come, Murphy was mum about possible themes, but did note it's the last season FX has given a production order to.

"We're working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back—because it might be our last season. It's the last season we have contracted. So, I've been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?' So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes', so that's been great," Murphy told Deadline.