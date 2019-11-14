CMA Awards 2019's Best Candid Moments Involve Selfies, Smooches and So Much More

The 2019 CMA Awards just reminded fans why it's "Country Music's Biggest Night."

Several stars walked the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. From the big-name nominees—like Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Lil Nas X—to the celebrity superfans—like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Gwen Stefani and Gigi Hadid—there were tons of A-listers at the 53rd annual award show.

Carrie Underwood hosted the event along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves were the big winners of the night, taking home two trophies each. The "Hurricane" singer was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and won Song of the Year for his hit "Beautiful Crazy" with Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford. As for Musgraves, she was named Female Vocalist of the Year and won CMA Music Video of the Year for "Rainbow." In addition, Maren Morris, who headed into the night with the most nominations, won album of the Year for GIRL, and Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year.

There were also tons of star-studded performances. Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum were just a few of the artists to take the big stage.