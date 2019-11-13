Hannah Brown Just Threw Shade at Jed Wyatt During 2019 CMA Awards

Hannah Brown is single and ready to mingle.

In the middle of Dancing With the Stars rehearsals, ABC's former Bachelorette was able to travel to Nashville to attend the 2019 CMA Awards.

Before presenting Old Dominion with the Vocal Group of the Year award, the reality star got fans talking thanks to her joke on Instagram Stories.

"Look who I already found! Oh my god! Princess, you finding a husband tonight girl," E! News' Carissa Culiner shared with Hannah after running into her at the Bridgestone Arena. "She's ready to get married. There's some good options tonight."

With a giant smile on her face, Hannah joked, "I do like country music and a real musician." Oh snap!

Bachelor Nation fans immediately thought the Dancing With the Stars contestant was throwing some shade at former contestant Jed Wyatt who just so happens to be a singer based in Nashville.

All jokes—or shade—aside, Hannah was in town to simply enjoy a night of great music. Joined by her Dancing partner Alan Bersten, the pair was able to work the red carpet and get cameras flashing for all the right reasons.

Hannah sported a white Atelier Zuhra dress with Jimmy Choo shoes that was styled by Sonia Young. She later changed into a black Hamel dress with Christian Louboutin heels for when she presented one of the top awards.

"We took a little break from semi-final rehearsal today," Hannah shared on Instagram. "So excited to be celebrating music's biggest night @cma. Tune in tonight to watch me present!!"

And when it comes to seeing exes from Bachelor Nation, it's certainly not the most dramatic thing ever. During Sunday night's 2019 People's Choice Awards, Hannah sat with exes Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron.

"We all actually like sparked a campfire and just all sang and had s'mores," Hannah joked to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "At this point, I'm so used to sharing way too much of my personal life on television, so of course this is how this would be. But it's amazing, and I think everybody is...we're all so supportive of each other."

