Watch Kristen Stewart Totally Lose Her Cool During ''Hot Ones'' Challenge

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 7:21 PM

Now that's what we call spicy.

Kristen Stewart is the latest celebrity to appear on First We Feast's "Hot Ones."

For those who haven't seen the show, host Sean Evans invites stars to eat a series of food items, usually chicken wings, with various hot sauces. The heat levels increase as the celebrities go down the line. During the meal, Evans also asks the celebs a series of burning questions, which they have to answer while attempting the challenge.

"You have to do this all the time," the actress tells Evans in a sneak peek of this week's episode exclusively obtained by E! News. "What the f--k is wrong with you?" 

Stewart eats spicy cauliflower for this week's episode. Even after the Twilight alumna reaches a high heat level, she tries to play it cool.  

"Sweet! Fine! Everything is always not as bad as I think, you know? This always happens to me. I think it's good that I always think everything is going to f--king kill me," she says, later adding "I got it."

Watch

Kristen Stewart Puts Her Twist on Charlie's Angels Role

It isn't until Evans starts discussing her role in The Rolling Stones' "Ride ‘Em on Down" music video that she really starts to struggle.

"Oh, you motherf--ker!" she says after feeling the heat. "It is bad!"

Kristen Stewart

First We Feast/"Hot Ones"

While she still tries to respond, she's overcome by the intensity.

"F--k you! Hard!" she says at one point. "And in the face!"

Watch the video to see her take on the challenge.

