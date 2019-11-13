Go Behind the Scenes of the 2019 CMA Awards With Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 7:16 PM
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are giving the fans everything they want and more.
Fans are getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at the 2019 CMA Awards and it's all thanks to the newlyweds. The country music star and his wife are sharing all of the fun and candid moments with E! News so that everyone can experience the annual show for themselves.
This will be their second red carpet appearance since getting married on Oct. 25 in a "secret garden" themed ceremony in Nashville. Since then, they haven't had the chance to go on their honeymoon, but the pair opted to postpone their wedding until Chris is done with his tour.
Until then, the celebs are passing time by sharing their newlywed bliss on social media. At tonight's show, the beloved duo kicked off the steady stream of content by taking their fans on their journey to the red carpet.
To experience all of the behind-the-scenes moments IRL, check out the gallery below!
Nick Swift
This country music star isn't one to shy away from a bold suit.
Nick Swift
Cameras capture a truly behind the scenes look at Chris and Lauren getting ready.
Nick Swift
Who needs highlighter when you've already got that newlywed glow?
Article continues below
Nick Swift
The former Bachelor star puts the final touches on her natural-looking, glam makeup.
Nick Swift
Lauren makes sure her hubby's outfit fits just right.
Nick Swift
What's cooking, good looking?
Article continues below
Nick Swift
Lauren's yellow ballgown gives her the look of Princess Belle. All she's missing is her rose.
Nick Swift
It's almost like you can see the glow radiating off the new husband and wife.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?